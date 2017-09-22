Jai Lava Kusa box office collection day 1: Jr NTR’s triple act rakes in Rs 39.50 at the worldwide box office, as per early estimates

Jr NTR‘S much talked about Jai Lava Kusa finally hit theatres on September 21st. Although it was a mid-week release, shows started early and ran in packed houses, in fact 80 percent occupancy was reported, stated a report on International Business Times. AS per early reports the film had opened to a thudnerous repsonse at the US box office earning a whopping Rs 3. 64 crore on Day one. Now as per reports on IBIT, it is believed the film has gone on to earn a whopping Rs 39.50 crore at the worldwide box office! The report further states, it’s one of the biggest hits of this year after Baahubali 2 and Khaidi No 150. The makers are yet to reveal the official figures. This is a phomenal opening for Jr NTR. If the film keeps up this momentum, it won’t be long before the film joins the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa: 5 reasons why the massy entertainer will change Jr NTR’s career forever

The film has mostly received positive reviews, courtesy Jr NTR’s brilliant triple act. While the story has faltered here and there it had been held together because of the young Tiger who now might just be called Raavana. Jai Lava Kusa was movie where fans could witness the star play hero and villain. It’s the perfect movie for this festive season and Jr NTR will rule the BO. Even SS Rajamouli tweeted about the act on social media – Tarak.. my heart is swelling with immense pride..words are just not enough..jai JAI.. #JaiLavaKusa. His words resonated with millions of fans and celebs.

This opening weekend will be crucial for Jai Lava Kusa as next week, it will face stiff competition from Mahesh Bbau’s SPYDER that will be releasing in Tamil and Telugu both. Let’s see who will take on the numero uno psoiton at the Tollywood BO this Dussehra. For our review of Jai Lava Kusa, please do take look right here – Jai Lava Kusa movie review: Jr NTR’s triple act is the best thing about this massy entertainer