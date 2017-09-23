Jai Lava Kusa box office collection day 2: Jr NTR’s film is a rocking success; earns Rs 65 crore worldwide

Jr NTR‘s golden run at the box office continues with his latest entertainer, Jai Lava Kusa already turning out to be a winner in just two days of release. The movie which has released on Thursday has managed to earn Rs 65 crore at the box office in just two days worldwide. Jr NTR’s last movie, Janatha Garage released in 2016, was also a huge blockbuster, and with Jai Lava Kusa also turning out to be one, it is a certified fact that Jr NTR has become box office gold.

Trade expert Girish Johar revealed the figure of the movie in his tweet, “#JaiLavaKusa has grossed around 65crs globally in 2 days !!!!” Earlier, trade analyst Trinath confirmed the box office performance of movie as he revealed to IANS, “Despite releasing on a Thursday, the film grossed a whopping Rs 49 crore on its first day worldwide. The two days total gross earnings is over Rs 60 crore and the film is set for a very strong opening weekend at the ticket window.”

Jr NTR had earlier tweeted on Friday: “All this love for ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ is deeply satisfying. As an actor, can’t ask for anything better. A big thank you from team JLK to everyone.” Actor Ronit Roy, who plays an important role in Jai Lava Kusa was very happy with the collections, as he tweeted,

So humbled and proud to be part of this blockbuster. Feels so good! Thank you @tarak9999 @dirbobby for this opportunity pic.twitter.com/V8X1i2vLeX — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) September 23, 2017

Directed by Bobby, “Jai Lava Kusa” stars Jr NTR in a triple role with Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas playing the female leads. While one avatar of Jr NTR, Jai is the villain of the show, the other two, Lava and Kusa, are the heroes of the movie. Here’s what our review has to say about his performance in Jai Lava Kusa, “Jr NTR has exhibited versatility, finesse and skill with his triple act. As Jai, he brought out the stammer and intimidating gaze, as Lava he redefined simplicity, as Kusa, he was at his entertaining best. Each of their mannerisms were distinct. In a way, Jr NTR is like Raavana, he possesses talent equivalent of ten people. Here, he showcased three of them.”