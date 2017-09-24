Jai Lava Kusa box office collection day 3: Jr NTR’s film is rock-steady, collects Rs 75 crore worldwide

Jr NTR is on a roll. Despite the mixed reviews, his latest entertainer, Jai Lava Kusa has managed to sparkle at the box office. His fans seem to can’t get enough of the actor’s triple role in the movie. Directed by KS Ravindra, the movie has Jr NTR play the roles of triplets, Jai, Lava and Kusa. While Lava and Kusa are the protagonists, it is NTR’s stammering, malevolent act as Jai that is winning him a lot of accolades.

The movie has taken a rocking start at the box office, having collected Rs 75 crore worldwide. Trade expert Ramesh Bala has tweeted, “#JaiLavaKusa – A Sensational Blockbuster! Has grossed ₹ 75 Cr in 3 days..” That’s quite some collections, we must say. Here’s what Ramesh Bala had tweeted,

#JaiLavaKusa – A Sensational Blockbuster! Has grossed ₹ 75 Cr in 3 days.. pic.twitter.com/i4qsuj0qLv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 24, 2017

Earlier speaking to a newspaper, Jr NTR had discussed his view on how he views success. He had said, “Success is important but only at a later stage of my life, I realised that personal satisfaction is essential. Ups and downs are quite regular in anyone’s life. You can’t expect to stay on the cliff every day. There’s nowhere else to go from there. So you fall down and you start climbing up again. When you come down, you realise your old mistakes. When you go up, you commit new mistakes.” Talking specifically about the movie, he had said, “Jai Lava Kusa’ will always be a special film to me. Playing a triple role was emotionally challenging. We have hardly made films revolving around the relationship between brothers.”

Jai Lava Kusa also stars Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas and Ronit Roy.