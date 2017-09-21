Jai Lava Kusa box office collection overseas: Jr NTR’s film off to a flying start, collects Rs 3.58 crore on opening day

We always believed Jai Lava Kusa to take off a flying start at the box office, and that’s exactly is happening. While the movie is getting excellent reports in India on its release on Thursday, it is also doing good business overseas too. Jai Lava Kusa has one of Telugu’s most bankable stars, Jr NTR in triple role. He plays triplets in the movie, one of them also being the villain of the piece. So there is Jai who is evil like Raavan, Lava who is a honest banker while Kusa is a smart conman. Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas play the heroines in the movie that is directed by KS Ravindra.

Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh had just dropped the figures for the latest Jr NTR movie in the US, and it is believed to have taken a thunderous start at the box office there. The movie has collected Rs 3.58 crore in its opening day, even though the movie was released on a weekday. This is what he had tweeted, “A midweek release [Wed], yet Telugu film #JaiLavaKusa takes THUNDEROUS start in USA. Total till 4.35 pm IST: $ 552,334 [₹ 3.58 cr]. @Rentrak”.

Jai Lava Kusa looks to be another blockbuster from Jr NTR after his last year’s blockbuster, Janatha Garage. Here’s what our review had to say about his performance in the movie – “Jr NTR has exhibited versatility, finesse and skill with his triple act. As Jai, he brought out the stammer and intimidating gaze, as Lava he redefined simplicity, as Kusa, he was at his entertaining best. Each of their mannerisms were distinct. In a way, Jr NTR is like Raavana, he possesses talent equivalent of ten people. Here, he showcased three of them.”