Jai Lava Kusa first look posters: Jr NTR is all set to vanquish the evil once and for all

Nandamuri Fans, the moment you have been waiting for is here! Jr NTR’s much awaited Jai Lava Kusa is finally out with its first look and it’s the best pre-birthday gift fans could have asked for. In the first poster, Jr NTR exudes style and such swag, We are also curious about Ravana’s presence in the background. The makers released not one poster but two of them! While in the first one he’s all about the swag, in the second poster, he appears to be in chains. But if you notice there is a look of defiance, like he doesn’t care and isn’t afraid. That’s young tiger for you! He looks just as stylish even in this one. For those who don’t know, the actor is playing a triple role in this film. Interestingly, there’s not much difference in the physical appearance in his posters. Are they of the same character? The film is directed by Bobby of Sardaar Gabbar Singh fame. The film will star two female leads – Rashi Khanna and Nivedha Thomas. This role is going to be Jr NTR’s most challenging role till date. Also Read: 5 things you need to know about Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa before the first look is out today

Considering the actor would have wear prosthetics for his each of his characters, they have got on board Vance Hartwell, who is known for his work in Lord of The Rings and Shutter island. C.K. Muraleedharan will be cranking the camera for this film. He was the cinematographer for Aamir Khan’s PK as well.

So which poster did you like more? We are sure fans are doubly delighted considering the makers released two posters!

Jr NTR was last seen in Janatha Garage. The mvoie starred Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen. It was one fo the biggest Tollywood hits of 2016. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within 5 days.