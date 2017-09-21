Jai Lava Kusa meta review: Jr NTR steals the show by impressing the critics with his acting chops

Jai Lava Kusa has finally hit the theatres and critics can’t stop boasting about how brilliant Jr NTR is in the film. The actor plays a triple role for the first time and fans are super excited about it. Our expert reviewer, Karthika Raveendran, was also mighty impressed with the actor. She wrote in her review, “Jr NTR has exhibited versatility, finesse and skill with his triple act. As Jai, he brought out the stammer and intimidating gaze, as Lava he redefined simplicity, as Kusa, he was at his entertaining best. Each of their mannerisms were distinct. In a way, Jr NTR is like Raavana, he possesses talent equivalent of ten people. Here, he showcased three of them. What’s works for JR NTR is that he has gone ahead and attempted a challenging concept and come out a winner.”

Well, she is not the only one who is all praise about the film. Th Hindu said, “This film is NTR’s coveted stage and he walks the talk, enjoying every theatrical move. As a small time swindler Kusa and the hopelessly good-to-a-fault Lava, he is at ease. But the stage and the film eventually belongs to the darker, troubled role he plays — Jai or Ravana.” (ALSO READ: Jai Lava Kusa: 5 reasons why the massy entertainer will change Jr NTR’s career forever)

The Firstpost writes, “NTR Jr’s latest drama Jai Lava Kusa is something of a Pandora’s box. The moment you open it, everything that its lead actor does, is bound to take you by surprise. But more importantly, Jai Lava Kusa will go down in NTR Jr’s career as the film which forced him to tap into a reservoir of talent that runs quite deep, so to speak. ”

“Jr NTR has excelled at performing all three roles, while effortlessly switching between Jai, Lava and Kusa showing the stark contract in their characters. Bobby has whipped up an interesting emotional drama packing it with a lot of entertaining factors that has overshadowed some logical shortcomings in the writing”, writes The Indian Express.

This is what IndiaToday had to say about the film, “Jr NTR in the titular role gives one of his finest performances. He’s terrific as Jai and his portrayal of the character, who’s required to stammer a lot, is certainly not pretentious. ”

