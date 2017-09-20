Jai Lava Kusa movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, music, lyrics, Jr NTR, Rashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas

One day to go for Jr NTR‘s most challenging movie till date – Jai Lava Kusa. For the first time, the actor will play a triple role. Three different characters, three different personalities played by one person. The film is directed by Bobby. This time the star will romance two leading ladies – Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna. The trailer opened to rave responses praising Jr NTR for his versatility. Fans, celebs especially loved Jia, the angry villain with a stammering issue. The excitement around this film has doubled post the extended promo. While you may found enough reasons to go watch Jai Lava Kusa this Dussehra, here’s all you need to know about the film: Also Read: 70 costumes! That’s the number of costumes Jr NTR would change on the sets of Jai Lava kusa, reveal co-stars Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas

The story

It’s about three brothers – Jai, Lava, Kusa who take on the avatar of Raavan, Ram and Lakshmana. Lava and Kusa aren’t aware of Jai’s existence until they realise there’s a third guy who looks just them. He is the King of asuras, emperor of Lanka – The Raavana of all villains. Even his stammering can intimidating. The story promises, drama, romance, action and some fun twists!

Posters

The makers of Jai Lava Kusa had a detailed plan in place. They introduced each of the characters separately starting with Jai, moving to Lava and eventually Lava. In fact, each of them had a promo for themselves too. Each of them gave us glimpse into the three characters – Jai, the evil asura, Lava, the good natured man bound by duty and Lava, the goof ball who can keep you entertained with his antics, Jai’s teaser was the most promising, making us fall in love with the antagonist.

Trailer

After creating a buzz with multiple posters and teasers, the makers finally launched the trailer on 10th September. If the posters and promos were good then the trailer was even better! It moved from one character to the other effortlessly. Along with the three intriguing characters, the epic background score and the story had fans hooked! The excitement sure around the film has doubled after this promo. Jr NTR as Jai is applause worthy while the other two are massy and entertaining.

Box office

Jr NTR’s last film, Janatha Garage was one of the biggest hits of 2016. The film at end of 100 days earned a whopping Rs 134.8 crore gross. It became the second film after Sarrainodu to cross the Rs 125 crore. The film starred Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen. The movie was also one of the fastest films to rake in Rs 100 crore. With Jai Lava Kusa opening Dussehra, the film has an edge but a week later, the film will face stiff competition from Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER. Within one week, the film needs to rake in as much as it can. As of now, the film is witnessing crazy advance booking. Let’s see how it thereafter reflects in the BO collections.

Music Review

The songs are mostly energetic with two of them following a Raavana theme. The songs have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The album has over all received positive reviews with Raavana being the most liked one. Just like Janatha Garage had Kajal Aggarwal perform a special number, Pakka Local, Tamannaah Bhatia will have a special number in Jai Lava Kusa as well. The song hasn’t been revealed yet. Looks like it’s going to be a real surprise for the Young Tiger fans.

