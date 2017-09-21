Jai Lava Kusa movie review: Jr NTR’s triple act is the best thing about this massy entertainer

The moment we have been waiting for is finally here! Jr NTR‘s Jai Lava Kusa has finally hit theaters! Jr NTR takes on a triple role for the first time and fans are super excited. The excitement more than doubled post the trailer that gave us glimpse of the massy entertainer that was to come. The film also starred Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas. The film has been directed by Bobby. There has been a huge buzz aorund the film. Now let’s see if the movie lives up to all that hype. Here’s our complete review of Jai Lava Kusa. Do find out if Jr NTR’s film is worth a watch this Dussehra. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa quick movie review: Jr NTR stuns you with his versatility as he enacts three characters effortlessly

What’s it about:

The story follows the story of triplets – Jai, Lava Kusa who get separated in their childhood only to cross paths much later in life. Each of these roles are played by one actor, Jr NTR. The film has a little bit of everything – drama, romance, action, twists and comedy. Kusa is the conniving conman, Lava is the sweet matured man bound by morals and Jai is the Raavana of villains! So what happens when these different personalities finally? Read on to find out…

What’s hot:

Jr NTR all the way! The already talented actor has gone an extra mile and proved the impossible yet again. Jr NTR has exhibited versatility, finesse and skill with his triple act. As Jai, he brought out the stammer and intimidating gaze, as Lava he redefined simplicity, as Kusa, he was at his entertaining best. Each of their mannerisms were distinct. In a way, Jr NTR is like Raavana, he possesses talent equivalent of ten people. Here, he showcased three of them. What’s works for JR NTR is that he has gone ahead and attempted a challenging concept and come out a winner. Apart from versatility, we can’t help but gush over his dance moves. It doesn’t seem like much effort on his behalf, he makes it look that easy. Moving on from Jr NTR, the story’s winning point was its simplicity. A story of triplets with JR NTR as the lead star was a great crowd puller right there, but did the story live up to JR NTR’s Supreme talent? Not really. But have to say, Jai’s entry scene was a huge redeeming factor. For sometime, the story was held together with Jai’s presence. Most songs were in its right place although the special song starring Tamannaah Bhatia was quite forgettable. At the end of it, If you look at the big picture, this is a story for everybody. As Dussehra begins today, it’s the perfect movie to start off the festivities with. After this movie, we bet the young Tiger will have a new moniker – Raavana and rightfully so.

What’s not A simple story that could have created quite an impact, went on to lack luster as it dragged on unnecessarily. The story that seemed to have a purpose suddenly derailed and found itself off track. Second part of the second half was a mood dampener. Although an emotional scene, it left you dry eyed. After the first two songs, the rest seemed forced.Swing Zara, the special number starring Tamannaah Bhatia was easily the least catchy item number. Watch it and get over it. The leading ladies Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas had weak parts to play but their sketchily written characters were to blame. All the story required was a good snip, and it would have been effective and memorable, but alas What should you do Go watch it for JR NTR’s effortless yet challenging act. This Dussehra, Jr NTR will reign! Period.