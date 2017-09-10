Jai Lava Kusa Trailer: 9 moments from Junior NTR’s comic-action flick that promise super entertainment

Finally, the trailer of Junior NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa here and it has us damn excited. This is the actor’s 27th film in a lead role and comes after the successful Janatha Garage. The actor plays triple roles of Jai, Lava and Kusa, all of them have quirky personalities. While Kusa is a lawyer, Lava is a cute guy who is damn shy. However, the best of them is Jai, who plays a character like Ravana. The actor is powerful as the villain and the background music also heightens his tremendous presence. The film also stars Rashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas and Tamannaah in a guest role. (Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa Trailer: Jr NTR as as Ram, Lakhshman and Ravana promise triple the fun this Dussehra)

Jai Lava Kusa also has Ronit Roy as the villain but we don’t see him here. There are quite a few scenes that catch our eyes. The first one when the three brothers are playing as kids in the rain. Then, we have Junior NTR’s showing off his kickass dance moves. He is a superb dancer and we cannot get enough of his moves. Plus, there is a super Jai, who with his twirl of moustache and power takes down the baddies. The film is directed by KS Ravindra and produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Jai Lava Kusa releases a week before Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited Spyder, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. It is a superb September – October for the Telugu film industry. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…