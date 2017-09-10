Jai Lava Kusa Trailer: Jr NTR as as Ram, Lakhshman and Ravana promise triple the fun this Dussehra

The day we have been waiting for is finally here! Jr NTR‘s much awaited Jai Lava Kusa trailer is finally out and it’s quite awesome really. Three characters, three different personalities, performed by one actor! The trailer opens with the quirky Kusa who confuses an imigration lawyer for an irritation lawyer but he has point that both are lawyers. From Kusa, the trailer smoothly moves on to Lava who is cute, good natured and bound by duty. His shy demeanor makes him even more charming, But both characters soon realise there’s a third person out there, a dangerous one at that. – The king of Asuras – Raavan aka Jai. The makers have obviously saved the best for the last, as Jai, he re-defines Villainy, even his stutters can give you tremors. All in all, it’s one kickass entertainer! Also, how can we not mentioned his dance moves! He’s too good a dancer. The story, the characters, the background score come together to give you the perfect film for Dussehra. Triple the fun is guaranteed this festive season. Also Read: Jai, Lava or Kusa: Which character of Jr NTR are you rooting for?

This Jr NTR’s most challenging film till date because it will feature the actor in a triple role for the first time. Fans are super excited of course! The best part – He exhibits three distinct personalities effortlessly even though physically they don;t look too different, The film also stars Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna. The film is directed by Bobby. C Muraleedharan’s cameraship is clearly visible in this awesome trailer. Visually it’s a delight!

Looks like Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER will have tough compettion to face as three Jr NTRs clash with him at the Tollywood BO. For those who don’t know, Jai Lava Kusa releases on September 21st and SPYDER releases a week later. In that sense, Jr NTR’s film has the upper hand clearly. Will it Beta the prince of Tollywood at the box office? Let’s wait to find out