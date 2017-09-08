Jai, Lava or Kusa: Which character of Jr NTR are you rooting for?

Jai Lava Kusa is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The movie stars Jr NTR in a triple role for the first time. This is going to be his challenging film till date. The movie is directed by Bobby. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna. The makers kept the excitement for Jai Lava Kusa going by releasing individual teasers of the three characters. Each of them were different from the other, showcasing different characteristics. Each of his characters has something new to offer. Today the makers launched the last teaser starring Jr NTR as Kusa. Now that you have seen the three characters, whichc one did you find most impressive/ VOTE and tell us! Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR as Kusa will leave you entertained with his hilarious dialogues and killer dance moves

Jai – The makers first introduced us to Jai – The ruthless, fearless villain who also happens to be a Ravana devout. Jai is also the most cruel character of the three. The teaser starring Jai was the most hitting with its powerful dialogues and its groovy background score. As Jai, Jr NTR has exhibited shades of villainy that we love!

Lava: Just as ruthless as Jai, Lava is simple good natured and innocent. He is bound by duty and morals. He seems to be a man with simple values. Interestingly, the teaser shows an unexpected adventure he falls into. While this character has no shades to him, the fact that he is the stark opposite of Jai makes him interesting.

Kusa: If Jai was bad, Kusa was good, Kusa is playful! He is the most entertaining of the three. His killer dance moves and his one -liners will keep you entertained. He is the most fun of the three.

The best part is – the characters don't look too different but their personalities are distinct.