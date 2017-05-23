James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore passes away after battling cancer

British actor Roger Moore, best known for his role as James Bond in films such as Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me, passed away today in Switzerland after a brief battle with cancer. He was 89. “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” his family said in a statement posted on Moore’s official Twitter account.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.” the statement further read.

Moore was the only actor who portrayed the popular fictional spy in seven movies between 1973 and 1985. He was the third actor who played the role of James Bond in the popular series that has been running for decades. He is also known for starring in popular TV series such as The Saint and The Persuaders.

Sir Roger is very well known for his philanthropy and his humanitarian work. He was selected as the UNICEF Goodwill ambassador in 1991. He became just as popular for his humanitarian work as he was for his movies. He even considered his role in making the society a better place for his kids as part of UNICEF his biggest achievement. “We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.” the statement issued by his family read.

Sir Roger’s funeral will take place privately in Monaco, as per his last wish.

(with inputs from PTI)