Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi head to Sridevi’s hometown in Chennai for the final prayer meet

While Janhvi Kapoor resumed shooting for Dhadak. the to be actress is now on her way to her mother, Sridevi’s hometown in Chennai for a prayer meet. She is accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor. They have been spotted at the airport leaving for Chennai. The two girls have shown immense strength and courage during this tough time in their lives. On February 24th, veteran actor Sridevi passed away leaving the family, industry in shock. While fans are yet to come to terms with her untimely demise, the family is trying to stay strong and keep moving. On March 6th, The Kapoor family came together to bring in Janhvi’s 21st birthday in an intimate family dinner. Janhvi and Khushi are doing their best to stay strong and smiling even through tough times.

Janhvi, in fact, resumed shooting for a Dhadak, her upcoming debut. She will star opposite Ishan Khatter for the first time. The movie produced by Dharma is directed By Shashank Kaitan. The movie is based on the Marathi hit film – Sairat. According to a source close to Bollywoodlife, Janhvi Kapoor was fully focussed on completing her shots -“Janhvi was very focused and nothing distracted her on the sets. The first scene she shot yesterday (March 08) was really intense and dramatic, but she nailed it in one go. In fact, everyone was so impressed with her act and her focus that they cheered for Janhvi as soon as she completed the shot.”

Boney Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor and Manish Malhotra performed the last rites in Haridwar recently. The final prayer meet is expected to happen in Chennai on the 16th day.