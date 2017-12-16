Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are called Pari and Madhuk in Dhadak – here’s the proof

Today we shared with you a picture from the sets of Dhadak that Karan Johar posted on Twitter. It has a very concerned looking Janhvi Kapoor and a distressed Ishaan Khatter in it. There’s also a gun tossed aside with none of them paying any attention to it. This proves that that machine has become a part of their lives in the film that they detest. We all know what Sairat is all about which is getting remade as Dhadak. It has a more serious underlying context in the film. But there is also something else that we noticed in the still. Janhvi and Ishaan’s names from the film were evident on the poster.

Janhvi is called Pari while Ishaan is named Madhuk in the film. Why we know that? It’s pretty clear from the pictures. It will remind you of many writings on the walls at the historic places in India. There are confessions of love everywhere like Suresh loves Pinky and the others. Here too, if you see closely, ‘Pari sang Madhuk’ is written on a rough surface. That’s a confession right there… Check it out here…

Janhvi and Ishaan in #Dhadak …shoot progressing rapidly! Directed by @ShashankKhaitan releasing 6th July ,2018! pic.twitter.com/sZqTNyp8mi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 16, 2017

While the original film was set in Maharashtra, the Hindi version will be set in Rajasthan. And rather than in a village, Dhadak will have an urban setting with Jhanvi playing an upper middle class or rich diva, while Ishaan will be a stud from the poor section of the society. With the film set to release on July 06, 2018, we are quite excited about this one.