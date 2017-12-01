Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter finally begin shooting for Dhadak – view pic

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter‘s Dhadak has been in the news since a while now. We had revealed to you that the film would go on floors on December 01 and now, after completing all the pre-production work and workshops, the team finally kick started the shoot today (December 01), early morning in Udaipur. Janvi, Ishaan, Shashank (Khaitan, director) and team Dharma performed a pooja early in the morning, post which the muhurat shot was taken. Dharma Productions even tweeted a picture from the sets with a message that read as, “New month, new beginnings. #Dhadak begins to beat as @ShashankKhaitan starts rolling for the film with Dharma’s newest talent, #Janhvi and #IshaanKhatter in #Udaipur. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_” Karan Johar even tweeted a picture of Janhvi and Ishaan’s back, who are busy looking at the river ahead, while posing with the clapboard.

For those of you who don’t know, Dhadak is the remake of hit Marathi film – Sairat. It raised the issue of casteism in the Indian society and also spoke about how love marriages are still a taboo here. The movie revolved around the love story of a poor fisherman’s son who had fallen for a rich local politician’s daughter. How they faced backlash and eventually had to kill themselves formed rest of the story. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year and it garnered a fantastic response from the audience. With such an engaging and heartwarming story, we are sure Dhadak will be fantastic too. However, looks like Shashank has made some changes to the original script and screenplay. (ALSO READ – Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak poster is up there in the league of posters of iconic romantic films like Saathiya, Veer Zaara – Here’s how)

While the original film was set in Maharashtra, the Hindi version will be set in Rajasthan. And rather than in a village, Dhadak will have an urban setting with Jhanvi playing an upper middle class or rich diva, while Ishaan will be a stud from the poor section of the society. With the film set to release on July 06, 2018; we are quite excited about this one.