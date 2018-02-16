Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop blushing in Ishaan Khatter’s company – view pics

Bollywood fans are eagerly looking forward to Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film. The two aspiring actors will have the most starry launch one could ask for with Karan Johar’s remake of the Marathi film Sairat, titled Dhadak. They have wrapped up the first schedule in Rajasthan. Buzz is that romance is brewing between the two actors not just on screen but off screen as well. Then again the gossip mill thrives on such stories. But the pictures we get on a timely basis support the notion that they are extremely comfortable with each other. For instance, take their latest batch of pics.

Ishaan and Janhvi were spotted at a popular movie theatre in Mumbai. They were making an exit after catching a film together. Our best guess is that they had watched Black Panther together. But as soon as Janhvi’s eyes locked with the lens of the camera, her cheeks turned red. You can clearly see in the pictures that she is blushing. It could have been a joke that Ishaan cracked that made her blush. But well, the pictures are very cute. ALSO READ: Even Katrina Kaif agrees Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look so lovely and sweet together!

Dhadak is an official remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi film, Sairat. The plot is about a young-adult couple and how their love faces the wrath of the society because they belong to different castes. As per reports on Hindustan Times, a source revealed, “While it is an adaptation of Sairat, it is not an exact copy as the makers are just taking the strengths from the original and weaving some new bits.” With the film is all set to release on July 6, 2018, we are quite excited about this one.