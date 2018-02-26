Janhvi Kapoor’s onscreen mom Shalini Kapoor on Sridevi’s death: I’m more worried about the daughters

Sridevi’s untimely death in Dubai has left most people in the industry sad and worried for the girls, Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi is about to make her Bollywood debut this year but sadly her superstar mother will not be there to live it with her. The entire industry has gathered to show their support to the girls during this tough time. Shalini Kapoor, who has done some very memorable roles on television and some in Bollywood, also reacted to the news of the actress passing away.

Shalini will be playing Janhvi’s mother in Dhadak and she expressed how concerned she is about the girls. Though the actress is deeply saddened by the news of Sridevi’s death and reminisced about all the wonderful roles that Sridevi had played, she adds that she is more worried about Janhvi and Khushi, in a statement. She also adds that she knows how close Sridevi and Janhvi were, that it can’t be described in words. She says, “I’m saddened by the news of untimely demise of my idol Sridevi. She will always be remembered for her diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. But I’m more worried about her daughters.” (ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to investigation around Sridevi’s death: I feel like killing myself)

She adds, “I am playing mom to her elder daughter Janhvi. I have learnt about the love between her and Sridevi. That really can’t be described in words. My heart goes out to her. May Srideviji’s soul rest in peace.” Sridevi’s mortal remains are still in Dubai and the actress will be brought back tomorrow after all the investigation by the UAE government is complete. The cause of death has been stated as accidental drowning by the Dubai police. People from the media fraternity have gathered at Anil Kapoor’s residence to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the family.