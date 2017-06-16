Jaya Bhattacharya recalls the day when a fan pulled her away from a pregnant Smriti Irani, calling her a ‘gandi aurat’

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not called a cult show for nothing. The fact that people still discuss the show after 10 years of it going off air, is a huge testament of its popularity. Union textile minister Smriti Irani is still referred to as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. Jaya Bhattacharya, who played Payal Mehra in the popular series, says she still hasn’t been able to come out of the shadow of her negative character.

“When that role made me famous, it should have been a passing phase, but it got stuck to me. People still call me Payal and I’m thankful to that, but my life didn’t start with it, so it’s not fair to end it at that. Fans have to give you that passage to get you out of a popular character and do bigger stuff. For the longest time, I was made to stay in that frame and not allowed to breathe freely,” said Jaya in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

She recalled a funny incident when a fan actually went ahead and shoved her off thinking she will cause harm to Smriti. “Once I and Smriti [Irani; actor-turned-politician] went to a café in Lokhandwala (in Mumbai). She was seven months pregnant, so I was holding her hand and giving her support. Suddenly, a lady pulled my hand away, and told Smriti, ‘Iss aurat ke sath mat jao yeh gandi aurat hai. Chhod do isse. (Don’t go with this woman, she’s a bad person).’ I couldn’t control my laughter. So you see, this hatred is their appreciation of my work. It makes me happy that I did my job well to make them believe I’m bad,” she said.

Now isn’t this amusing? How can someone be so gullible to believe that an actor who is playing a negative character on television is actually bad in real life. Anyway, Jaya, who was recently seen in the film ‘The Wishing Tree’, doesn’t take all this to heart. “I’m a bit of an introvert and can’t mix with people until I find my comfort zone. So [being hated] turned out to be a boon for me. People were scared of me and didn’t really talk to me and even if they did start a conversation or make eye contact, I would lift my eyelid and they’d vanish and I’d be left giggling inside,” she quipped.