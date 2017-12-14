Jayam Ravi and Raashi Khanna join hands for Adanga Maru

Jayam Ravi and Raashi Khanna have joined hands for a new film to be directed by Karthik Thangavel and produced by Home Movie Makers, which is owned by Sujatha Vijayakumar, the mother-in-law of Jayam Ravi. The Pooja for the film was held today in Chennai and the shooting went on floors to mark the auspicious occasion.The film will have cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan who recently earned praise for his great work in Karthi’s Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The music for the film will be composed by Sam CS who delivered the sensational Vikram Vedha this year. The project also marks the first time collaboration of Jayam Ravi and Raashi Khanna, who has just wrapped up Atharvaa, Nayanthara’s Imaikkaa Nodigal directed by Demonte Colony fame Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Jayam Ravi is currently waiting for the release of Tik Tik Tik directed by Shakti Rajan. The film marks his second association with Shakti after Miruthan, which was billed as Tamil cinema’s first zombie thriller. Now, Tik Tik Tik, which also has Oru Naal Koothu fame actress Nivetha Pethuraj as the lead heroine, is touted as India’s first space thriller. The music for the film is composed by D. Imman.

Produced by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak, Tik Tik Tik is slated to hit screens on January 26th for the Republic Day weekend. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for the film have been acquired by Thenandal Films, who recently produced Vijay’s blockbuster Mersal for the Diwali festival. Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie, Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai directed by Mithran have also confirmed January 26th as the release date.

( Text by Surendhar MK)