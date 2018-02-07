Jeetendra’s advocate issues a statement clarifying his stance in the alleged sexual abuse case

Today, a woman, who claimed to yesteryear actor Jeetendra accused him of abusing her when she was 18 and he was 28-year old. She filed a complaint in Himachal Pradesh but rejected to disclose her identity. As per her complaint, Jeetendra took her father’s permission to take her on a shoot and sexually abused her. She also said that didn’t reveal all this, as her parents will be heart-broken.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee representing Actor Jeetendra states that “Foremost my client specifically and categorically denies any such incident. Besides even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any Court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered.

Besides I want to make it specifically clear that the law does not give any person any rights or liberties of making any baseless, ridiculous or fabricated claims against any man publicly and seek to defame him with a hidden personal agenda. Media is therefore adviced to cautiously refrain from giving any importance to such ridiculous, baseless and fabricated claims, and they should not participate in any way whatsoever in defaming or assassinating the character of any man in such cases. (Also Read: Ekta Kapoor collaborates with Habib Faisal for a web show based on the Campa Cola case)

In any event the timing of this baseless complaint seems to be nothing but a miserable effort made by a jealous competitor to disrupt the business activities of my client and his esteemed Company. Such efforts are therefore in all fairness treated with the contempt it truly deserves.”