Jennifer Lawrence’s private plane forced to make an emergency landing

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence’s private plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine failure. She is fine and came out unhurt, according to her representative. The incident took place on Saturday when the 26-year-old was flying from her hometown Louisville, Kentucky, where she had been visiting family, when one of the plane’s engines shut down, reports eonline.com. (Also read: Here’s all you need to know about Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s hibernation bay in Passengers)

According to her representative, Lawrence “emerged unscathed from the incident”. The jet was flying at 31,000 feet when it suffered engine failure, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Buffalo. But in the middle of the landing, the plane’s other engine shut down, on what would have been an undoubtedly harrowing flight for “The Hunger Games” star. After touching down in Buffalo, the jet was met by emergency vehicles.

Jennifer recently was in news for her weird statement about Zika virus being the solution for overpopulation. “My biggest irrational, hopefully, fear is that the Zika virus is going to be the solution to overpopulation,” She told Vanity Fair magazine. “I don’t know if you have ever read the Kurt Vonnegut short story where everyone has to take these pills that make your private parts feel like wet sponges and then nobody can have sex and no one can procreate. And so by the time I’m older, and I’m like, ‘I think I want to be a mother’, they’re like, ‘You can’t. Your private part feels like a sponge’,” she added.