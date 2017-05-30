Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Shaheer Sheikh, Barun Sobti, Arjun Bijlani – which TV hunk should be her next co-star?

In a career spanning 17 years, Jennifer Winget has wowed us constantly. It is not surprising that many young TV actors look upto her as their role model. After winning hearts as Kumud in Saraswatichandra, Jennifer made a comeback as a main lead in the most trailblazing and spectacular manner with Beyhadh. Playing a psychotic character is no mean feat and Jennifer manages to give us the creeps every night at 9pm. When Jennifer’s Maya is not freaking us out, she is giving us fashion goals with her chic outfits and raising temperatures with her sizzling chemistry with hottie Kushal Tandon. She has acted with some of the best looking men in the industry like Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Rode, Eijaz Khan and others. There are many who feel her pairing with Kushal Tandon is the best ever. That is not surprising given the fact that they have the charisma, looks and acting talent that let them match each other. (Also Read: Beyhadh: Check out exclusive pictures of a pregnant Maya with Arjun post the leap)

However, there are few other heroes with whom we would love to see Jennifer. The first one that comes to mind is Shaheer Sheikh. He is a fantastic actor with great screen presence. We know that Shaheer can romance really well. We feel they’ll be perfect in a matured love story. The next name that comes to mind is Barun Sobti. He is also a very choosy actor who delivers his 100 per cent. The incredibly hot and sexy Sobti will be a great match for Jennifer. Just imagine the two in a passionate love story and we can see some great sparks.

Arjun Bijlani is one of the handsomest men in the business and is complete star material. The actor also began his career in the same time as Jennifer did. Arjun has worked with TV divas like Mouni Roy and Drashti Dhami and we would love to see him with Jen now. Talking about someone in the younger brigade, we feel that even Aly Goni would make a fabulous pair with Jennifer. Everyone is aware that he is a huge fan of her but seeing them together might just be fun. Another name in the hunk brigade that comes to our mind is Rithvik Dhanjani. He is also a fan of Jennifer and a damn good actor as well. Take our poll and let us know your choice…