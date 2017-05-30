Jennifer Winget birthday special: These pictures of the Beyhadh actress with her furry friend Breezer are just PAW-fect!

One of the most stylish actresses and an ardent dog love, Jennifer Winget, celebrates her birthday today! Though she plays a psychopathic and obsessive lover in the show, she is the complete opposite in real life. How do we know, you wonder? Well, look at her Instagram! The first thing I look for is her posts about her munchkin pet dog, Breezer. In fact, Breezer has also come to surprise her on the set a lot of times. The Beyhadh actress loves being a dog mom (who wouldn’t) and loves Breezer even more. And he is one adorable pupper, we must say.
The actress also promotes pet care and was featured in an animal magazine with Breezer. Now that’s what makes me like her even more. And Breezer’s pictures and videos are always a delight to watch. You almost want to reach out and hug the cuddle monster. Though we’re not quite sure yet how Jennifer plans to spend her birthday, we’re sure Breezer will do the cutest thing to make the day even more special for her. Check out these pictures of Jennifer with Breezer and mind you, some of these will actually make you say ‘Awww’ out loud. (ALSO READ: Beyhadh: Check out exclusive pictures of a pregnant Maya with Arjun post the leap)
My doggy handsomest – we love to pose dont we, Breezer?😁🐶
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on
Don’t go to work today mommy !!! 🐾🐾#mybabybear#breezer#lovehimtodeath
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on
Weekends be like…#weatherlikethismakesmehappy#breezer❤️#lovemonsoons
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on
Sunday laziness !!! #puppylove #dogstagram #sundaymood
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on
So which one of these pictures did you love the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.