Jennifer Winget comes out in support of Beyhadh co-star Aneri Vajani, slams body-shamers

Yesterday, it was World Yoga Day and actress Aneri Vajani who is known as Saanjh Mathur from the show posted a picture of her in lingerie talking about how the breathing exercises taught in Yoga can change one’s life. The picture created quite a storm and she got trolled for being skinny. Needless to say, the comments were downright mean. While many took offence at how Aneri posted a snap in lingerie, others many statements like she was malnourished, her figure was unfit for an actress and even about how her inner-wear was ill-fitting. It was quite pathetic to say the least. And this is not the first time, a TV actress has been body-shamed. (Also Read: Aneri Vajani aka Beyhadh’s Saanjh gets body-shamed for posting pic in lingerie)

When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! 🙂 #yoga day! A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Later on, Aneri posted a message saying that if people found the snap so offensive, they should not be seeing it. She also wrote that it was her body and her rules. Today, her Beyhadh co-star Jennifer Winget has come out in support of her junior colleague. Hailed as one of TV’s most beautiful women, Jennifer made a valid point on how even actors are people coming on terms with their physical shortcomings and working on them. It was plain-speak. She told Pinkvilla.com, “As actors however, it probably slips up on us at times that we are consistently in the public radar, perpetually socially exemplary and always left open to trolling, body shaming – we signed up for it whether we like it or not; dressed completely, aesthetically or whatever way “people” think doesn’t work for them. Well, if it works for us, that’s all that should matter, we don’t think what they saying about ourselves. We’re happy being us skinny fat or flabby. Just like everyone, we too are trying to figure our body out – dealing with it as would you, in a healthy manner eating right, working out. We’re all made differently. By shaming each other, we’re really shaming ourselves. We work hard in our jobs just as anyone and at the end of the day we’d like our hard work to not have to bother about what people think we do or don’t or who we are or are not. They don’t know us, happily unfollow, that’s easier to do!”(Also Read: Jennifer Winget should team up with Arjun Bijlani for her next, feel fans!)

The gorgeous actress is extremely close to all her co-stars from Beyhadh. Jennifer and Aneri share a warm relationship, and it is evident from their camaraderie.