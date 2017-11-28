Jennifer Winget gets a Brigitte Bardot makeover and it’s the best house party look for the season – view EXCLUSIVE pics

Jennifer Winget is a total stunner who can look gorgeous with any kind of makeover. She is literally every artist’s muse and is all game for experimenting with her looks. The actress recently shot a video for a brand owned by Adhuna Bhabani and recreated legendary French actress, Brigitte Bargot’s look. Jen’s overall look is just perfect for a classy yet wild house party and the actress has enjoyed getting this makeover. Jennifer exclusively told BollywoodLife, “My look in video is inspired by the stunning French icon Brigitte Bardot, known for her remarkable sense of style in the 60’s. Her elegant hairdos were most talked about and unfailingly statement making in that era. The 50s and 60s were all about teasing with hairstyles and we’ve tried to do just that with my look in the film.”

She adds, “My short crop that I flaunted in the climax of my last show Beyhadh was also done by Adhuna. It was growing it self out so well and worked perfect canvas to create what I am calling the Blunt Bardot. The pro hands of ace celebrity stylist, Avan Contractor worked on this look. It’s ultra-feminine and sexy, almost femme fatale-ish! Thew whole look complete with make up and wardrobe left me feeling like a new person – a foxy vixen, especially with that fur coat!” (ALSO READ: Bepanhaa promo: Jennifer Winget and Sehban Azim get cozy but there’s a shock awaiting her)

This is not the first time that Jennifer has worked with Adhuna to get a makeover. She got four makeovers in Beyhadh, all thanks to this celebrity stylist. Speaking about working with Adhuna, Jennifer said, “Everybody knows it by now, BBlunt is my go to place for all things hair. Any major shift concerning hair personally or whilst experimenting with looks on my shows, Adhuna is on my speed dial! When Adhuna calls upon you to be part of one crazy, epic House Party, who’s to refuse! They did it again, they’ve gone beyond the usual and given me a super fun retro look, which I loved!”

The video also has TV stars like Karishma Sharma and Karan Jotwani, model and DJ Paloma Monappa, designer and model Chandni Sareen and blogger Shalini Samuel. Check out the house party video right here.

Here are some hot pictures of the look right here.

That’s one party look that we’re all going to get for our New Year’s bash! What do you think? Post your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.