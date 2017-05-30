Jennifer Winget is overwhelmed by Kushal Tandon’s flower powered surprise – watch video!

She is one of TV’s most loved women and an idol for young actors on the medium. Jennifer Winget turned a year older today and it was a working birthday for the Beyhadh actress. However, she is blessed with friends like Kushal Tandon and the whole cast of the thriller show who made sure her working birthday was no less than a party. In fact, Kushal roped in the entire crew and ADs of the show to make sure Jennifer felt special from the moment she stepped into her cabin. And this is what he did to take Jen on cloud nine. (Also Read: Kushal Tandon’s birthday wish for Jennifer Winget includes a French lover)

Well, when she walked into her room, she saw it decked with white flowers. Kushal made sure it was decorated to the hilt. We can see white roses, tuberoses, dahlias, lilies, orchids and host of exotic flowers. He also got a Buddha statue for her. Jennifer looks amazed by the decor and understandably so. In the video, we can see her saying she is overwhelmed and thanks everyone who stayed up late to make it possible for her. She has called Kushal a real rockstar and says she will find that French man so that he can come over with his girl. Awww!

Happy happy happy happy happy birthday mam…jiyo hazaron saal God bless you mam bahut sara…. #surprise_reaction @jenniferwinget1 #jenniferwinget Surprise by @therealkushaltandon A post shared by $!k@Ñd€® $!ñgH (@sikandersingh7) on May 30, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Birthday surprise for jenni mam by @therealkushaltandon #nek_dil_insaan @jenniferwinget1 #jenniferwinget #kushaltandon A post shared by $!k@Ñd€® $!ñgH (@sikandersingh7) on May 30, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Kushal Tandon has proved that he is the best co-star that one can ever get. The actor made a comeback on TV after Bigg Boss 7 with Beyhadh. This was also Jennifer’s return after a long sabbatical. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…