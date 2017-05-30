Jennifer Winget is the uncrowned queen of Television and these pics are proof!

Jennifer Winget, who is currently garnering huge accolades for the portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Sony’s show Beyhadh, celebrates her 32nd birthday today. Not only is she the most talented actor of television, but is also the most loved one. She is one of the few TV celebs who has earned people’s respect through her work. By playing a grey character in Beyhadh, the actress has got her name registered in the golden books of television. The very fact that a celebrated filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali chose her to play the female lead in his television debut Saraswatichandra,which aired on TV between 2013-2014, is a testament enough of the reputation she has in the industry.

Jennifer, half Punjabi and half Christian, has the personality of a tigress and a face of an angel. After having seen her perform in Beyhadh, you are convinced that she is a perfect Gemini – who thrives in duality. When you see her on screen, you instantly develop a liking for her. She comes across as a sociable, warm human being. You feel as if you know her. She is a dog lover and that itself gives many a good-enough reason to like her.

Here are a few pictures of the actress that celebrate her beauty and fierce personality –

BollywoodLife wishes you a very Happy Birthday, Jennifer.