Jennifer Winget, Kavita Ghai and Swati Shah are all smiles at Beyhadh’s baby shower press meet – view HQ pics!

Beyhadh is gearing up for a new chapter now with Maya (Jennifer Winget) getting pregnant. After a miscarriage, she is really looking forward to this child. The season three will focus on Maya’s baby and life then on. Buzz is that she will have a new look in that season. Yesterday, a party was held for the press at Beyhadh’s sets in Mumbai’s suburbs. Jennifer looked lovely in a white maternity dress with denim jacket. Also present were Kavita Ghai and Swati Ghai who will play the baby’s Nani and Daadi on the thrilling show. We guess it was a small affair and Kushal Tandon gave it a miss. (Also Read: Beyhadh 8th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya meets Samay in a hotel after lying to Arjun)

Starring Jennifer and Kushal in lead roles, Beyhadh is one of the best shows on TV. The motherhood chapter will bring in a new phase in Maya’s life but will she be able to erase the dark deeds of her past. We know that Ayaan (Sumit Bharadwaj) is very apprehensive about it. Where is Samay (Piyush Sahdev) now? Buzz is that she will get him killed or arrested for the murder of Prem on the show. But do you really want to see Piyush out of the show? (Also Read: Beyhadh promo: Maya flaunts her adorable baby bump before a doting Arjun)

We can see it was a fun event with Jennifer cutting the cake. It is nice to see Kavita looking so lovely after such a long time. She is paralyzed on the show now. They also did some fun activities like cutting a pretty cake, bursting balloons and a mock diaper test with Jenny. There are some interesting twists too. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…