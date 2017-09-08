Jennifer Winget reveals the reason behind her new HOT black and white photoshoot – view pics

Trust Jennifer Winget to look hot even on a bad hair day. Apart from Beyhadh, the actress keeps stunning us with new photo shoots that she keeps posting on Instagram. Jennifer recently put up a series of black and white pictures along with blank posts that were just black. Her Instagram page looks so cool right now. In case you’re wondering why the actress has suddenly decided to go through a transformation, she exclusively spoke to BollywoodLife about her new pictures.

She said, “Honestly, it was a mere aesthetic thought process behind it. Something pretty that came out of waiting in between shots on set one day. That’s all! It’s my personal profile too, consider it my way of owning it! Sometimes it’s nice to break away from what everyone else expects you to put out and just act on random creative impulse. It was fun reading through the comments though, some were hilarious, but the smart ones slowly caught on. But to clarify none the less, all is good and better than great on some days, I am not in a dark place because of one black spot on my profile. This is not the black hole, definitely not mine. It’s good to see my sudden artistic spurt get the appreciation.” (ALSO READ: 10 pictures of Jennifer Winget that prove she is the hottest fashionista in the television industry)

Check out the pics right here.

Looks stunning, doesn't she? We love what she has done with her Insta page and we bet you'd love it, too.