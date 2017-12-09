Jennifer Winget shares her first look as Zoya from Bepanaah – view pic!

Jennifer Winget fans, your wait just got a little shorter. The stunning TV actress today shared her first look as Zoya Siddiqui from her upcoming show, Bepanaah. Dressed in a white salwar kameez with a nose pin, we see her in a traditional avatar, totally different from Maya Mehrotra of Beyhadh who loved her power suits. It is a very Indian look. She is looking lovely with her hair left open and dazzling smile. We are not sure when Bepanaah is going off air. In all probability, it will start airing from January. On the show, she is wedded to Sehban Azim. (Also Read: Bepanhaa promo:Jennifer Winget and Sehban Azim get cozy but there’s a shock awaiting her)

The show Bepanaah is produced by Cinevistas, They have also made her earlier shows like Dill Mil Gayee and Beyhadh. The plot is inspired by the film, Kati Patang. It seems the role of Harshad Chopra is similar to that of Rajesh Khanna. Actress Namita Dubey who was seen on the Sony TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania plays the part of Harshad’s wife. However, her character also sees a quick end. The film Kati Patang was a romantic thriller with great songs. (Also Read: ITA Awards 2017 Best Dressed: Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta add glamour to the red carpet)

Roll Camera, Action! Let me introduce you to Zoya Siddiqui as she begins shooting for #Bepannaah on @colorstv A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:03am PST

From Beyhadh to Bepannaah and Maya to Zoya…getting set for another journey starting soon on @colorstv Hope the support pours in second time around too! @aniruddha.rajderkar @ameeta8384 @harshad_chopda @sehban_azim #Cinevista A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Jennifer went off for a long trip to Europe, Hungary and Czech Republic post Beyhadh. She began shooting for the new show from December. Sehban and she had worked together in Dil Mil Gayee and will be seen together as a couple. They are best friends offscreen. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoop and updates…