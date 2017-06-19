Jennifer Winget should team up with Arjun Bijlani for her next, feel fans!

The stunning Jennifer Winget is rocking it in Beyhadh like no other Indian TV actress has done before. She has for company the dashing Kushal Tandon and people are loving the pair of ArYa. Kushal’s tremendous personality matches upto Jennifer’s charisma on the show. In fact, she has left such an impact that it is tough for us to select heroes to go with her on a show. Jennifer has had the good fortune of being paired with some dashing men and we hope that goes on. On the birthday, we conducted a poll on whom do Jenny fans wanna see with her. Here are the results..(Also Read: Jennifer Winget, Kavita Ghai and Swati Shah are all smiles at Beyhadh’s baby shower press meet – view HQ pics!)

The first choice was Arjun Bijlani. Naagin's star Arjun is one of the best looking and most stylish men in the industry. He can match Jennifer with his poise, style and charm. Arjun is also a very good actor. It should be nice to see their two together. They are at the peak of their stardom and will look fabulous together. Don't you feel so? Like Kushal, Arjun is also into Insta and we can be treated to some nice pics every now and then.

Barun Sobti, one of TV's most well known sex symbols was the next best choice. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon star is popular all over the globe in places like Egypt, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Dubai where even Jennifer is a known face. He is a good actor and one of the most handsomest faces around. Just imagine the tehelka the combination of these two would create. The third option was Shaheer Sheikh. He is also a great looking guy and known for his acting chops. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…