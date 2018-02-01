Jennifer Winget takes the term drop dead gorgeous to another level with this campaign – watch video

TV diva Jennifer Winget captured the imagination of the nation with her impeccable styling in Beyhadh. The actress aced her role of a psychopathic business tycoon but what had us envious was her smart wardrobe, lovely curls and varied looks Indian or western. Since then, the actress is being approached by many makeup and lifestyle brands to promote their products. Well, the lady has just shot a video in partnership with a high end cosmetic brand to promote their new limited edition of lipsticks that take glamour on another level. The campaign is shot well and we cannot get over how stunning Jennifer is looking. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget and Kunal Kohli’s debut film Phir Se to be aired on Netflix)

The actress has flaunted various looks in the video. And it has loads of shimmer. From a beige shimmering gown to a black fitted dress, it oozes sexiness. And we so love the sparkling jacket that she has donned. The actress is having a lot of fun with the hot shades from the new range and we are sure many girls will make a beeline for the products on display. Needless to say, her fans have gone crazy and we don’t blame them even a bit. Everyone would be so dead after seeing Jenny unleashed her class, oomph and sexiness with such aplomb.

She will be seen next on Bepannaah that will air on Colors in next few days. She has a simple Indian look on the show. The actress is joined by Harshad Chopra and buddy Sehban Azim for the project. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…