A pleasantly surprised Jennifer Winget thanks fans in the most extraordinary way – watch video

Jennifer Winget has turned a year older today and wishes from everywhere have been pouring in for the celebrated actress. Jennifer is overwhelmed by everyone’s sweet gestures and she took to Twitter to say a BIG thank you to all her fans, family members and close friends who made this birthday so special for her. In the video, the Beyhadh actress is seen talking about how her birthday has been so far. She has been celebrating her birthday all throughout with the media and near and dear ones. Check out the video right here. (ALSO READ: 10 pictures of Jennifer Winget that prove she is the hottest fashionista in the television industry)

A BIG THANK YOU FOR A BIRTHDAY THAT’s TOTALLY TRENDING!Here’s how you could be my wingman and take this birthday beyond!#WingitWithWinget pic.twitter.com/a7N5quW7iy — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) May 30, 2017



Now that’s indeed a very sweet message!

Her present co – star Kushal Tandon surprised her with something extremely special on her birthday. He surprised her by decorating her room with flowers. The video is going viral on the internet and you can see white roses, tuberoses, dahlias, lilies, orchids and host of other beautiful flowers with which the room was decorated. If that wasn’t enough, he also got a Buddha statue for her.. We ought to say, you are one lucky girl, Jenny!

Birthday surprise for jenni mam by @therealkushaltandon #nek_dil_insaan @jenniferwinget1 #jenniferwinget #kushaltandon A post shared by $!k@Ñd€® $!ñgH (@sikandersingh7) on May 30, 2017 at 2:04am PDT



All these years, Jennifer has strives her way to success and stardom on her own merit. She became instantly popular when she bagged the lead role opposite Karan Singh Grover in Dil Mill Gaye and ever since then, there’s no stopping to her TV career. She happened to do a Bollywood film too but that tanked miserably at the box office. Nevertheless, she continues to be a sensation on the small screen! She is currently working on Beyhadh with Kushal Tandon where she plays Maya, a psychopath in the thriller show. She is brilliant in it and fans just can’t get enough of her acting chops in this one.

Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday, Jennifer Winget!