Jennifer Winget to spend her birthday with Kushal Tandon, Aneri Vajani and the entire cast of Beyhadh

Jennifer Winget has had one busy year and what a year! The actress made her comeback with Beyhadh and is simply mind-blowing as Maya in the show. Jennifer celebrates her 32nd birthday today and looks like it’s a working birthday for the actress. Jennifer revealed her birthday plans to Hindustan Times and said,” Over the years, I’ve always had the best times at some of my craziest parties with my family and closest friends. This year, however, it’s going to be a working birthday with my Beyhadh family.” The actress also revealed that she has gifted herself a car this year.

Like most people out there, Jennifer has no issues or is not scared of growing older. She says,” Growing older takes remarkably little effort, you know. You wake up one morning and it just sort of happens. So there’s not much you can do about my age. I am part of a huge family, which includes my television family, and there’s always someone older than me, who is setting an example with their life. It’s no secret that growing up can be fun and age shouldn’t ever have to matter if you’ve preserved the zest to pursue your dreams.” (ALSO READ: 10 pictures of Jennifer Winget that prove she is the hottest fashionista in the television industry)

Beyhadh is currently one of the most loved television shows and Jennifer is doing one hell of a job with it. The current track shows Maya planning to kill Saanjh and Arjun breaking all ties with Saanjh. In fact, there will be a leap in the show post with Maya’s pregnancy. We had shared exclusive stills of a pregnant Jennifer from the show with you guys. If sources are to be believed, the child will be responsible for bringing about a change in Maya’s behaviour and everyone will be happy with it.

Coming back to Jennifer, she is without a doubt one of the hottest and most stylish actresses on television right now. We hope she has a great birthday and can’t wait to catch videos and pictures of her birthday celebrations on the sets. What do you think about Jennifer’s birthday plans? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.