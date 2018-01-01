Jennifer Winget’s Bepannaah, Krystle D’Souza’s Belan Wali Bahu, Rising Star 2 – shows that will hit the tube in January 2018

We told you before that 2017 was exciting for TV as we saw shows with varied genres. The first month of 2018 also promises diverse fare for TV viewers across channels. There is a bit of comedy overdose but no better way to begin that with a few laughs. Here is a look at shows coming in January 2018.

Bepannaah

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra’s Bepannaah is the most awaited show of January 2018. The show is a romantic thriller produced by the makers of Jennifer’s recently concluded thriller show, Beyhadh Cinevistaas. The two are joined by Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey in this tale, which is inspired by the Rajesh Khanna film, Kati Patang. Jennifer and Sehban play a couple whose lives go for a toss after a phone call. The character of Jennifer is named Zoya. The cast and crew have completed a schedule in Mussoorie and the rest of the show will be filmed in Mumbai. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget’s Bepannaah to replace Shani on Colors?)

Belan Wali Bahu

A breakaway from the regular saas bahu sagas, Belan Wali Bahu has Krystle D’Souza in the lead. Writer – producer Dheeraj Sarna makes a return to acting with this show. For the first time, Krystle will be seen in a comic role. The show will air on Colors from January 15 at the 10.30 pm slot. Hina Khan was also apparently considered for this role.

Prithvi Vallabh

Sony TV is ready with another big budget offering, Prithvi Vallabh. The show stars Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria in the lead. We had expected it to come earlier but instead the channel launched Porus. The show tells a story of ambition, love and adventure on the Malwa Plateau. We remember Sonarika as the pretty Parvati from Devon Ki Dev…Mahadev. It will take the slot of The Drama Company on weekends. (Revealed! Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company to be replaced by THIS show!)

Rising Star 2

The second season of Rising Star 2 will replace Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar. This year, Ravi Dubey, the hot favourite of Colors will be anchoring the show that features little kids as contestants. Given the rage for kid-based reality show, this will be competition to The Voice India Kids 2. The judges panel includes Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur.

Jai Kanhaiyaa Lal Ki

The show to hit the tube today is Jai Kanhaiyaa Lal Ki on Star Bharat. It will replace Ayushman Bhava. The show is the Hindi remake of the Bengali show, Bhojo Gobindo. It will air on 9.30pm. Actress Shweta Bhattacharyaa is the main female lead on the show.

India’s Next Superstars

This reality show will give outsiders a chance to work with the big names of Bollywood. The show will be judged by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi will provide the entertainment. It will air on Star Plus.

Jijaji Chaath Par Hain

The producers of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain will roll out this new sitcom from January 9. It stars Nikhil Khurrana, Hiba Nawab and Sandeep Anand in lead roles. The chirpy Hiba plays Elaichi who falls in love with her tenant, a ‘married guy’. Things are not what they seem and we are in for a laugh riot.

Well, the lineup looks definitely very exciting. It has something from every genre. So, which show are you awaiting with maximum anticipation? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…