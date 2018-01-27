Jennifer Winget’s viral love making video with Kunal Kohli makes Twitterati go berserk

Jennifer Winget is a popular name in the TV industry and after delivering popular shows on Television, the actress was all set to make her Bollywood debut in Kunal Kohli’s Phir Se. The trailer of the film hit the internet on 2015 and while everyone was eager to see Jennifer on the big screen, they could not as a legal case was filed against the makers. Apparently some script and copyright issues had blocked the film’s release. Finally three years later, Phir Se was released on the internet on January 15, 2018. While everyone liked the movie, several fans were in for a shock as they saw Jennifer engage in some passionate love making and liplock scenes with Kunal, who was also making his acting debut with Phir Se.

The passionate love making scenes and the liplocks sequences, though shot well, have got outrageous reactions. In fact, Twitterati has gone berserk after a video compilation of her kissing scenes went viral. People have been scarred and horrified by the video, some even feeling pukish. Many of Jennifer’s fans were disappointed about the fact that she even kissed in the big screen. Several even felt Jennifer was uncomfortable while shooting for these scenes. Check out the viral video right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Jennifer Winget and Kunal Kohli’s debut film Phir Se to be aired on Netflix)

The Twitter reactions, as we told you, were outrageous as well as hilarious! Check out what Twitterati had to say about Jennifer and Kunal’s love making scenes in Phir Se right here. (ALSO READ – BFFs Jennifer Winget and Sehban Azim are living it up in the Mussoorie schedule of Bepannaah – watch videos!)

Jennifer was last seen in TV show- Beyhadh and will be next seen in Bepannah. We are now eager to see her next move, if she decides to pursue Bollywood or signs another TV show. Anyway stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope right here.