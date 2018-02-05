Jessica Chastain, Asia Argento support Uma Thurman after she confessed about getting harassed by Harvey Weinstein

Several Hollywood actors and actresses came in support of Uma Thurman after the actress revealed that she was sexually assaulted by film producer Harvey Weinstein. Stars such as Jessica Chastain, Judd Apatow, Asia Argento and more others extended their support to the ‘Kill Bill’ actress. Thurman recently opened up about being sexually assaulted by Weinstein and claimed that director Quentin Tarantino forced her to do a car stunt that resulted in injury. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Thurman as saying that she did not feel comfortable operating the car and asked for a stunt person to do the scene, but Tarantino insisted she drive the car, which resulted in a crash that she claims gave her a concussion and damaged knees.

The actress also released a footage of the on-set incident. She claimed that Tarantino spat in her face and strangled her with a chain for other scenes. Chastain tweeted, “I keep imagining Tarantino spitting in Uma’s face and strangling her with a chain for KILL BILL. How many images of women in media do we celebrate that showcase abuse? When did this become normalized ‘entertainment’?” (ALSO READ: Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinsten sexually assaulted her in the steam room of a hotel in Paris)

I keep imagining Tarantino spitting in Uma’s face and strangling her with a chain for KILL BILL. How many images of women in media do we celebrate that showcase abuse? When did this become normalized ‘entertainment’? — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 4, 2018

Argento, who was one of the first women to publicly speak out against Weinstein, strongly supported the actress. “Weinstein and Tarantino, what a pair! A serial rapist and a near murderer. It’s no fucking joke what these abhorrent criminals did to Uma Thurman, before and after #KillBill. They put her life, her dignity, her sanity in danger. Burn in hell you sick fucks,” she tweeted.

Weinstein and Tarantino, what a pair! A serial rapist and a near murderer. It’s no fucking joke what these abhorrent criminals did to Uma Thurman, before and after #KillBill. They put her life, her dignity, her sanity in danger. Burn in hell you sick fucks. pic.twitter.com/VpD2oT1ETZ — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) February 3, 2018

Thurman was a part of the movie “The Pulp fiction” which was produced by Weinstein. Post the release of the movie, she met Weinstein for the first time along with his former wife. In an interview, she said, “He used to spend hours talking to me about the material and complimenting my mind and validating me. It possibly made me overlook warning signs. This was my champion. I was never any kind of studio darling. He had a chokehold on the type of films and directors that were right for me.” (ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman, Julianne Moore appear more nude than naked in Pirelli Calendar 2017)

The first incident happened at his suite in Savoy hotel in London where the producer tried to force himself on Thurman and molested her, reported The New York Times. The actress severed all ties with him immediately after the incident and, on the other hand, Weinstein stopped doing any projects with her. Later, she received a bouquet of yellow roses from the producer along with a note saying, “You have great instincts.” In return, she offered to meet Weinstein in a hotel room to clear the matter. That was the time when she was assaulted.

The producer apparently pressurised the actor to not reveal about the incident as he threatened her with leaking their pictures, she revealed during the interview. The production of the movie ‘Kill Bill’ again brought Thurman and Weinstein together.