Jhanvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan – Who do you think should Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions launch next?

Have you heard the news? Karan Johar has announced that he will soon launch three new faces in Bollywood. Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan has earlier scoured for and launched talents like Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan – who are doing great in Bollywood now and are proving to be an asset for the industry. While he was recently called out for nepotism, we can’t overlook the fact that the star kids that he has launched are extremely talented. No harm done there. Certainly, Karan knows what talent looks like!

While, the media has been speculating the names of the next face to be launched by the prestigious banner, Karan confirming that he will be launching three faces will only add to the buzz. There have been several reports claiming different star kids to be the next big thing to be launched by Karan. For instance there were rumours that Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khattar, was to star in a remake of Sairat by Dharma, but he is now going to debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds instead. There were also reports that Sara Ali Khan will star in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, but no formal announcement has been made yet.

But launch of one or more star kids is certainly on the cards! Who do you think would that be?

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan, has a huge fan following already. He has over 300k followers on Instagram. Recently, Instagram fan pages dedicated to him, along with fake profile, were erased from the app. It seemed like a image building exercise for a Bollywood launch. He is studying filmmaking right now, and Bollywood certainly seems to be on the cards. Dad’s BFF Karan Johar would be a perfect mentor!

Ananya Pandey

Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya is also an aspiring actress. Rumours has it that Ananya is likely to be launched by Salman Khan. So, there exists a possibility that she might be auditioning for a Dharma Productions’ movie as well.

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor is already a fashionista with an army of loyal fans. Rumours of her Bollywood debut have been going on for sometime now.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s youngest daughter, Sara Ali Khan, has been at the center of many rumoured projects. There were reports that she has been cast in Student of the Year 2. Then the grapevine was abuzz with rumours that she will make her debut in Sairat. Well, we will soon get to know if she is the one that Dharma will be launching.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya has, so far, shown no interest in Bollywood. But she has often been spotted hanging out with Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar. So, we can’t completely rule out the possibility that she might be the one picked by Dharma.

Yashvardhan Ahuja

Govinda’s son is super handsome. While he stays away from the media as much as he can, one can’t deny that he might be aspiring to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Pranutan Bahl

Nutan’s granddaughter, Pranutan, is an aspiring actress. “I can’t wait to work in Bollywood. Given my legacy, I believe I can’t be a part of any and every project. It has to be a substantial character and the film must be helmed by a good director under a leading banner,” she had said in an interview recently.

Aalia Ebrahim

Another star kid, who is already a social media star. Aalia is bold and beautiful, and has all the qualities of being a Bollywood diva!

So who do you think should be launched by Dharma Productions? Maybe Karan Johar will pay heed to your opinion! Vote now!