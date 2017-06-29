Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar spotted at the special screening of Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver – view HQ pics

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s half brother Ishaan Khattar were spotted coming out of a special screening of Hollywood film Baby Driver. While Ishaan was dressed in grey from top to bottom, Jhanvi donned a blue denim and a white top.

This is not the first time the duo are spotted together, earlier as well they were spotted at the movie screening of Priyanka Chopra‘s Hollywood debut Baywatch happening in the city tonight. That time both entered in the same car and were accompanied by a friend. Also read: Despite of Shahid Kapoor’s warning, Ishaan Khattar goes out on a movie date with Jhanvi Kapoor – view HQ pics

Earlier we had reported how Shahid gave Ishaan a strict warning to avoid being snapped with Jhanvi more often because he’s afraid the link – up rumours might affect his career. Moreover, he’s just started with his acting career so Sasha wants everything to be in Ishaan’s favour at least for now. According to a report in mid -day, the Udta Punjab actor recently had a heart to heart conversation with his younger brother warning him to keep his personal life discreet so that it doesn’t take the focus away from his debut film – Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. but if these pictures are anything to go by, Ishaan seems to have totally ignored his older brother’s advice. Also read: Announcement! Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar begin work on Fault In Our Stars remake

For the uninitiated, Jhanvi Kapoor will be making her acting debut with Ishaan Khattar in the remake Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars. According to Mumbai Mirror, the duo have already started with the look test for the film. The movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitan! And will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Though we are still awaiting an official confirmation from Karan Johar and Dharma Production.