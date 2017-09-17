Kapoor sisters Jhanvi and Khushi might just delay a few flights with their airport fashion – view HQ pics

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor exactly know how to turn heads with their on point style statements. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. The beauties were spotted at the Mumbai airport this afternoon and all we have to say is that they indeed take airport fashion very seriously. Where Jhanvi slipped into a pretty white full sleeved bodysuit with red wide leg pants. Khushi picked a rather chic look with white tee, monochrome zipper jacket, black booties and coolsy shades. Dunno about you but we’re definitely loving how Jhanvi and Khushi are bettering their fashion game, one pic at a time. Also read: Jhanvi Kapoor’s this ensemble will make you sing ‘Teri Kurti Sexy Lagdi Ve’ – view HQ pics

No wonder even Sridevi takes fashion cues from her beautiful daughters as she had once confessed, “Well, I take inspiration from them. They guide me and I enjoy that. They are…Aaj ka hai (They are the new generation). They know better. They know what is in fashion. Sometimes you are in your own world. As a mother, I have other things to take. But, I enjoy asking them and we share. Sometimes, they ask me whether it looks good or not, what to change. The same way even I…we share each other’s taste.”

Here, check out Jhanvi and Khushi’s pictures below:

While Jhanvi is currently in full blown prep up mode for her debut film Sairat remake that’s expected to go on floors in the month of November. Khushi is chilling in her teens before getting into modelling for Sridevi had revealed, “Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it’s modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen.”

All said and done, do you think Jhanvi and Khushi are the most stylish sisters in B-town? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.