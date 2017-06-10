Jhanvi Kapoor gets her airport style just right – view HQ pics

Jhanvi Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport today afternoon and the diva had her style game on point. Jhanvi has always rocked the airport avatar and this time too, she’s got her style game on point. Jhanvi wore a simple white top and paired it with sky blue coloured striped trousers. She wore a really cool pair of shades and that’s that. We think that’s just the right kind of airport look. She wasn’t really all decked up from top to bottom and rather kept her airport outing casual and classy. Check out the pictures right below.. (ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan – Sushant Singh Rajput or Jhanvi Kapoor – Ishaan Khattar – Which hot pair are you vouching for?)



Isn’t she looking lovely?

For the longest time now, there have been reports about Jhanvi’s much awaited Bollywood debut. Reports suggest that she will be launched by Karan Johar who has cast her for the remake of celebrated Marathi film Sairat. Rumour has it that Jhanvi will be paired opposite Ishaan Khattar in Sairat remake. Jhanvi’s father Boney Kapoor had even confirmed this news saying, “Yes, Karan has been talking to us about a film for Jhanvi and we’ve given consent. But we don’t know which project it would be. Since Karan has recently acquired the remake rights of Sairat it is being presumed that our daughter would be launched in this project.”

Now that Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi’s contemporary, has officially embarked on her Bollywood journey with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, don’t you think that Jhanvi should do the same too? I mean, we have been getting to hear all sorts of stories about her debut film and she has never really spoken anything about it. Let’s see if it happens in the near future?

Coming back to Jhanvi’s look – how much would you rate it on a scale of ten?