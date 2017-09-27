Jhanvi Kapoor in desi look or chic western avatar – which look makes your heart skip a beat? Vote now!

Jhanvi Kapoor, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, already has a huge fan following. The star kid is seen attending B-town parties quite often and is already seen socializing along with mother, Sridevi. In fact, several inside videos of Jhanvi took the internet by a storm recently. In the videos, the fashionista was seen flaunting her dance moves. Every time we get our hands on the inside pictures from these parties, the fashion police is stunned with the star kid’s impeccable styling. Jhanvi is seen rocking shimmery party dresses effortlessly and pulls them off like no one else. She has now become a paparazzi favourite too and is often snapped at the airport and post her gym sessions. The star kid, who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut, is now spotted at her dance class almost every day. We couldn’t help but the notice the shift from her western look to desi attire. Jhanvi, who already won hearts with her western look, has now left us wanting for more with her desi dress drama. There is literally nothing that the star kid can’t pull off. We have seen her carry a rainbow kurta to a black printed one and have been floored every time she stepped out in the desi look. Recently, she was seen wearing a shimmery golden skater dress for the Ambani bash, making it difficult for us to take our eyes off her. This leaves us right where we started and we can’t decide which side of her’s do we like more. What about you? Check out the pictures below and vote for your favourite Jhanvi Kapoor avatar: Also Read: Kapoor sisters Jhanvi and Khushi might just delay a few flights with their airport fashion – view HQ pics

Jhanvi Kapoor steps out looking like a pretty rainbow on a sunny day

Jhanvi Kapoor makes desi look so good

Doesn’t she make you wish to get similar kurtas for your wardrobe?

Jhanvi Kapoor gives a tough competition to our very own desi girl, Priyanka Chopra!

Jhanvi shines bright as the golden girl

Bringing the sexy back!

Snapped in her casual best

Jhanvi Kapoor teaches you how to rock a crop top

Jhanvi is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut. The star kid will reportedly make her Bollywood debut in the remake of Sairat. Post that Jhanvi might be seen in the remake of The Fault In Our Stars opposite rumoured boyfriend, Ishaan Khatter.