Jhanvi Kapoor’s this ensemble will make you sing ‘Teri Kurti Sexy Lagdi Ve’ – view HQ pics

Jhanvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is a superstar in the making. She already has way too many fan clubs in her name for an aspiring actress who has not even started her movie career yet. Though, she is in full blown prep mode for her debut. She is often seen hitting the gym or sweating it out at a dance class. Paparazzi snapped her again at the latter. She was seen making an exit from a dance class…looking flawless as ever.

As contrary to her Page 3 appearances, here she was dressed in a simple yet sexy black kurti. We are totally loving the embroidery on it. For a dance class, this outfit is too good. Check out the pictures here…

As per early reports, Jhanvi Kapoor is being touted to make her debut with a remake of the hit Marathi film Sairat, which will made under the banner of Karan Johar. Jhanvi might be seen sharing screen space with Neelima Azim-Rajesh Khattar’s son Ishaan Khatter. Sairat narrated a love story that suffered a ill fate due to the cast divide between the two protagonists. The project will be kickstarted by Dharma Productions in the coming November. Also, according multiple reports, we hear that the story will be set in an urban setting with Jhanvi playing an upper middle class or rich diva, while Ishaan will play a macho guy from the poor section of the society. Both, Jhanvi and Ishaan are grooming themselves for the role and have been taking dance and acting classes. They have also been spotted going out for dinner and movie dates, so that they can bond with each other and break the ice. Also Read: Jhanvi Kapoor looks as colourful as a rainbow as she steps out on a sunny afternoon – view HQ pics

Talking about her daughter’s debut, Boney Kapoor had said, at the Synergy event hosted by Hema Malini, “As a father, I would wish her the best. She is very hardworking and focused. I am sure like her mother she will be loved by all and I would seek everybody’s love for her. I hope she comes up to everybody’s expectations and when the time will come, all people will know it automatically,”

We have our arms wide open to welcome her in the industry!