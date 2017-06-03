Jhanvi Kapoor NOT comfortable in Ishaan’s company? An insider spills the beans

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor have been signed by Karan Johar for his production — the remake of the Marathi film Sairat. The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and shooting begins in December.The young actors have been told to spend time with each other and get to know each other well as they have to play lovers in the film. The makers want the newbies to get comfortable with each other as they want that to translate on the screen. Also read: Despite of Shahid Kapoor’s warning, Ishaan Khattar goes out on a movie date with Jhanvi Kapoor – view HQ pics

The source adds that Sridevi wanted her daughter to make her debut with an established actor and a successful director, but she is not protesting as they are keen that Janvi is launched by Dharma Productions. “It was Sridevi who called Karan last year and said she wanted him to give as big a launch to Janvi as he had given Alia Bhatt.”

A Bollywood insider informs, “Janvi is reserved like her mom and has not opened up to Ishaan, who has a fun vibe. The duo have been told to go out in public together and gain visibility as a pair. On the few occasions that they went out, Janvi did not make an effort to interact with Ishaan. At the movie screening that they attended together — a special trial of Baywatch — friends of the two newbies say, Janvi didn’t even say hello to Ishaan. One feels bad for Ishaan as he comes with his friends and she with hers and both stick to separate corners at the movie halls and parties. He has tried to break ice, but Janvi is taking time to open up.”