Jhanvi Kapoor sports an all-black ensemble with bright sneakers – Yay or Nay?

Looks like someone disappointed our fashion police today. Jhanvi Kapoor, who is known as a fashionista and one of the most stylish star kid, did not impress us with her latest fashion outing. The star kid was seen wearing an all black ensemble with bright pink and black sneakers. And no, this was not outside her gym. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with black leggings that were too shiny. She was seen carrying two glasses of cold drinks and rushed into her car soon. Well, she was definitely picking up an order for someone but we just can’t get over her outfit.

Shorts or even denim would’ve worked perfectly with the outfit, even leggings had they not been so shiny. Jhanvi has done casual outfits before and we just wish she had taken inspiration from one of those looks. This was clearly not reaching that bar that she has set for herself. In fact, one of her earlier airport looks was also a sheer disappointment. Well, that’s what we feel about this look. Take a look at these pictures and tell us if you approve of this look or not. If you ask me, I would pick something else for a casual outing. (ALSO READ: Did you know Jhanvi Kapoor refused to speak to Sridevi for THREE days after watching Sadma?)

Well, this soon-to-be actress has always been in the news for her fashion outings and her upcoming Bollywood debut. Sridevi’s upcoming film, MOM, is also one of the reasons why the star kid is one of the most spoken about. The superstar had expressed that she would rather watch her daughter marry someone and relax in life than work in Bollywood. While that created quite an uproar on social media, the actress later on clarified that she will always support her daughters no matter.

Jhanvi will mostly make her debut in the Bollywood remake of Fault In Our Stars opposite Ishan Khattar. In fact, the two have been spotted chilling with each other quite a few times and they already share a great rapport. Coming back to Jhanvi’s casual look, what are your thoughts on it? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.