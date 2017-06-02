Jim Carrey speaks up on Kathy Griffin controversy

Actor-comedian Jim Carrey got political by standing by fellow comedian Kathy Griffin, who faced backlash for posing with a decapitated, and fake head resembling US President Donald Trump for a photo shoot.

Griffin’s photo shoot showed her with a facsimile of Trump’s severed head. She later apologised for it.

“I think what happens is, when these extraordinary times politically happen, and we’re going through terror and the fear of the end, comics are the last line of defense. We tell them the truth, and we make something beautiful out of it,” Carey told the audience at the Los Angeles premiere of his series “I’m Dying Up Here” on Wednesday night, reports people.com.

“So, uh, Kathy Griffin? Hold up a severed leg as well. I don’t know if it’s funny, but I don’t think the joke is the problem. Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry for your existence. All of this is meaningless… All of creation is just God’s Fidget Spinner. It’s really not important. What’s important is that we’re all here.”

“I’m Dying Up Here” is a personal outing for Carrey.

Though Carrey has gone on to find success in Hollywood – with blockbuster movies like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”, “Dumb & Dumber” and “The Mask” – the world portrayed in the new series isn’t all about rainbows.”

“People who say, ‘Maybe this show is just a little too dark.’ Is it too dark? Too dark…” Carrey reflected. “Darkness is where diamonds form.”