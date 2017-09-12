JJ Abrams returns to direct Star Wars Episode IX after Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow walks out

For the first time in the entire Star Wars movie franchise, we will be having another director, apart from George Lucas, to helm more than one Star Wars movies. JJ Abrams, who had earlier directed the first movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, will be returning to the series to direct the ninth SW movie, which will be rounding up the trilogy. The eighth movie, The Last Jedi which is scheduled to release later this year, is being made by Looper director Rian Johnson.

In an official statement to the media earlier, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who is overseeing the production of the Star Wars movies, said, “With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy.” JJ Abrams will also be writing the movie with Chris Terrio.

However, JJ Abrams was never the first choice to direct the movie, as he will be replacing Colin Trevorrow, who had walked out of the project a few days back. Trevorrow, who had directed 2015’s biggest hit Jurassic World, parted ways with LucasFilm and Disney, with rumours saying that the studios were not happy with the performance of his last movie The Book of Henry. There was another buzz that he was a very difficult director to work with.

Interestingly, this is the second time in recent weeks that Lucasfilm is replacing the directors from the Star Wars movies. Earlier 21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from making the Han Solo spin-off and they were replaced by Ron Howard, who earlier made Inferno. With JJ Abrams, they have a tried-and-tested director who has already made a more than decent Star Wars movie with the seventh one.

Let’s see how things work out for the franchise in the future.