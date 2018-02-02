John Abraham has taken a wise decision by averting Parmanu’s clash with Anushka Sharma’s Pari – Here’s proof

In recent times, Bollywood makers have realised that clashing with other films at the box office is only detrimental for the cause of their film. Earlier, Akshay Kumar played a smart move by postponing Pad Man’s release to avoid a clash with the larger-than-life Padmaavat. In fact, when we asked the same question in a poll, 80 per cent voters said that Akki made a sound decision by shifting Pad Man‘s release date.

A similar situation cropped up when Anushka Sharma’s Pari and John Abraham’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran were all set to clash at the box office over the Holi weekend. However, this time, John Abraham has taken the initiative and avoided a box office battle with Anushka’s film. He has delayed the release of his film. Earlier, Pari and Parmanu were expected to lock horns on March 2 during the Holi weekend. However, now John’s film has been delayed and it will release on April 6. This decision of John Abraham postponing the release of his film was a wise one, considering how, when we asked our viewers that out of Pari and Parmanu which one will be their pick, 52 per cent of votes were in favour of the Anushka Sharma film. (Also Read: Pari Screamer 2: Restrained with chains, Anushka Sharma will make your blood curdle; watch video!)

Since both films are co-produced by KriArj entertainment, the decision will not only benefit the industry but also the production house. Talking about Pari, the film is a supernatural horror and also stars Bengali superstar Parambrata Chatterjee in a key role. The film is produced by Anushka and Karnesh Sharma under their banner Clean Slate Films. On the other hand, John Abraham, Boman Irani and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in 1998.