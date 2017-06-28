John Abraham’s first look from Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran reveals details of the intense affair that the film promises to be

After playing a eye-candy for quite sometime, John Abraham suddenly started doing films that made everyone sit up and take notice of the immense potential that he has. Besides acting, the actor is also involved with production and the films produced by his production house, too, are well thought-of and deftly executed projects. It can easily be said that John has learned the nuances of the craft and is now delving into the various aspects of filmmaking.

Another project, that he is both producing and acting in, Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran, was recently announced. The actor had made the announcement by sharing the first look and the name of the film on his Twitter account. Here’s what he had tweeted…

No sooner had the first look come out, it had received an immense response on social platforms. A film on the nuclear tests carried out by the Indian government is indeed intriguing enough. So, the good response was almost anticipated. However, now John Abraham’s first look from the film, too, has been revealed by the makers. And we have to say that it is as impactful, if not more, as the film’s first look. John seems to be sporting the army uniform of camouflages and looks as handsome as ever. What is to be noted is the expression on his face, which is intense and contemplative. It seems like John is on the verge of taking an important decision in the scene from where the still has been snagged. What’s more…the grim backdrop of the picture provides an insight into the setting of the film, which, as expected, might be dark and gritty. You can also read John’s name on his tag. He will be called Krishna in the film. (Also read: John Abraham’s Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran goes on floors)

Produced by KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment, Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars features Diana Penty and Boman Irani in key roles. The film is known to be majorly shot in real locations in places like Delhi, Jaisalmer and Pokhran.