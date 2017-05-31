John Abraham’s Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran goes on floors

John Abraham‘s next – Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran has finally gone on floors. He will be part of a film based on one of the most exciting missions that India was able to pull off. This mission changed the face of the country on the global map and became an achievement to be proud of. We are talking about the well-known Pokhran mission. As per reports, scientists, The Indian Army, satellite experts, engineers came together to to launch this grand covert mission. In fact, this mission helped India declare itself as a Nuclear state.

‘The road to Pokhran has been paved. It’s time to embark on a journey to revisit the mission that changed the place of India on the world map & turning the course modern India’s position in the world as a strong Nuclear state.” said John Abraham on beginning shooting for this unconventional film. When it comes to scientific achievements, India has always displayed exemplary progress and development, this esteemed mission holds the maximum significance.

The film will also star Diana Penty and Boman Irani. Clearly, apart form the story, the cast is another aspect to look forward to. The film will go on floors today and is slated for a December 8, 2017 release. The movie will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. The director has co-written this film with Saiwyn Quadros & Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh.

It was only earlier this year, South cinema had taken on the mission to narrate yet another inspiring tale which was set against the 1971 Indo-Pak war. We are talking about Sankalp Reddy’s the Ghazi attack. This was another discreet mission wherein a Indian submarine was sent out to prevent PNS Ghazi from destroying INS Vikrant. The film starred Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon and Taapsee Pannu. The film opened to rave reviews for its phenomenal concept and inspiring tale